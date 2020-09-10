Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) Stock Position Raised by Smithfield Trust Co.

Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,440 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 882 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Trimble in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Trimble by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Trimble stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.27. 2,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,364. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.24. Trimble Inc has a 52 week low of $20.01 and a 52 week high of $54.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. Trimble had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $733.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trimble news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 30,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total value of $1,470,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,564.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ronald Bisio sold 3,988 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $199,798.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,016.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,972 shares of company stock worth $3,240,392. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRMB. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Trimble from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Trimble from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Trimble from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Trimble from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.11.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

