TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) PT Raised to $550.00 at Barclays

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Barclays from $445.00 to $550.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 9.80% from the company’s current price.

TDG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $494.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $380.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $772.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $490.50.

NYSE:TDG opened at $500.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.19, a PEG ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $473.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $422.74. TransDigm Group has a 1-year low of $200.06 and a 1-year high of $673.51.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 25.74%. TransDigm Group’s revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director John Staer sold 3,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.22, for a total transaction of $1,764,741.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,624.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 21,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.53, for a total transaction of $9,104,676.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,424 shares of company stock valued at $30,742,910 in the last quarter. 8.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,686 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,581,000 after buying an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth $2,789,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 447.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 569 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,928 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

