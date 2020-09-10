TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Equities researchers at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $772.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 54.11% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TDG. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TransDigm Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $320.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. SunTrust Banks cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised TransDigm Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised TransDigm Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $486.53.
Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $500.93 on Tuesday. TransDigm Group has a 52 week low of $200.06 and a 52 week high of $673.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $473.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $422.74. The company has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.19, a P/E/G ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.52.
In related news, Director Michael Graff purchased 618 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $448.07 per share, for a total transaction of $276,907.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Staer sold 3,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.22, for a total value of $1,764,741.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,624.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,424 shares of company stock worth $30,742,910. 8.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 9,142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 223.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 35,684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,426,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.
TransDigm Group Company Profile
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
