TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Equities researchers at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $772.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 54.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TDG. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TransDigm Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $320.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. SunTrust Banks cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised TransDigm Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised TransDigm Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $486.53.

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $500.93 on Tuesday. TransDigm Group has a 52 week low of $200.06 and a 52 week high of $673.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $473.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $422.74. The company has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.19, a P/E/G ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.52.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.70. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that TransDigm Group will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Graff purchased 618 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $448.07 per share, for a total transaction of $276,907.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Staer sold 3,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.22, for a total value of $1,764,741.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,624.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,424 shares of company stock worth $30,742,910. 8.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 9,142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 223.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 35,684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,426,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

