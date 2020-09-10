Trans World Corp Common Stock (OTCMKTS:TWOC) & Allied Esports Entertainment (OTCMKTS:AESE) Critical Review

Trans World Corp Common Stock (OTCMKTS:TWOC) and Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Trans World Corp Common Stock and Allied Esports Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trans World Corp Common Stock 0 0 0 0 N/A Allied Esports Entertainment 0 0 3 0 3.00

Allied Esports Entertainment has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 181.69%. Given Allied Esports Entertainment’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Allied Esports Entertainment is more favorable than Trans World Corp Common Stock.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.4% of Allied Esports Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 42.5% of Trans World Corp Common Stock shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.2% of Allied Esports Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Trans World Corp Common Stock and Allied Esports Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trans World Corp Common Stock N/A N/A N/A Allied Esports Entertainment -128.57% -52.23% -32.83%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Trans World Corp Common Stock and Allied Esports Entertainment’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trans World Corp Common Stock $54.11 million N/A $1.88 million N/A N/A Allied Esports Entertainment $26.07 million 1.59 -$16.74 million ($0.92) -1.54

Trans World Corp Common Stock has higher revenue and earnings than Allied Esports Entertainment.

Summary

Trans World Corp Common Stock beats Allied Esports Entertainment on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trans World Corp Common Stock

Trans World Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and manages casino operations and small-to-mid-size four-star hotels in Europe. It operates in two segments, Casino and Hotel. The company owns and operates three full-service casinos in the Czech Republic under the American Chance Casinos brand; and five hotels. As of March 26, 2018, its casino portfolio included the Ceska casino consisting of 13 gaming tables, including 7 card tables, 6 roulette tables, and 118 video slot machines; Route 59 casino comprising 12 card tables, 12 roulette tables, and 214 video slot machines; and Route 55 casino consisting of 12 card tables, 10 roulette tables, and 192 video slot machines. The company also owns and operates the Hotel Savannah, a 79-room four-star deluxe hotel, as well as a full-service spa in Hate, Czech Republic; Hotel Columbus, a 117-room four-star hotel located in Seligenstadt, Germany; Hotel Auefeld, a 93-room four-star hotel located in Hannoversch Münden, Germany; Hotel Kranichhöhe, a 107-room four-star hotel located in Much, Germany; and Hotel Donauwelle, a 176-room four-star hotel located in Linz, Austria. Trans World Corporation was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in New York, New York. As of April 30, 2018, Trans World Corporation operates as a subsidiary of FEC Overseas Investment (UK) Limited.

