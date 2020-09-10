Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,783,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 327,640 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 11.00% of Tractor Supply worth $1,684,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter worth $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter worth $26,000. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Truewealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 92.0% in the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

TSCO opened at $141.58 on Thursday. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $63.89 and a 12-month high of $155.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.86. The company has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.01.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.28. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 21st. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 34.19%.

Several brokerages recently commented on TSCO. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $104.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Northcoast Research cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 29th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.44.

In other news, Director Edna Morris sold 5,000 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.46, for a total value of $722,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,494.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 120,619 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total value of $17,863,673.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,262 shares in the company, valued at $9,961,502.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

