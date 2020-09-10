TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) Shares Sold by Smithfield Trust Co.

Smithfield Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 943 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in TPI Composites were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 24,650.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 49,300 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the first quarter valued at about $155,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 15.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,009,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,476,000 after purchasing an additional 406,794 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of TPI Composites by 13.6% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 51,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 6,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

Shares of TPIC stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.84. 424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,560. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.49 and its 200-day moving average is $21.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.33. TPI Composites Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.19 and a fifty-two week high of $33.58.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($1.70). The business had revenue of $373.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.60 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 4.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.79%. TPI Composites’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts expect that TPI Composites Inc will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TPI Composites news, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 41,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total transaction of $887,377.96. Also, insider Thomas J. Castle sold 2,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $77,288.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,539 shares of company stock valued at $4,539,383 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TPIC shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

TPI Composites Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

Featured Story: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.