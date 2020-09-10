Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) Shares Sold by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 37.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,003 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 236.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 5.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 15,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Tiffany & Co. in the first quarter worth about $1,337,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 41.6% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 16,593 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 19.8% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 79,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,246,000 after acquiring an additional 13,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TIF opened at $113.96 on Thursday. Tiffany & Co. has a 12 month low of $86.39 and a 12 month high of $134.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 55.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.30.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $747.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tiffany & Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Thursday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tiffany & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.38.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

