Thomas T. Thomas Purchases 2,500 Shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OPNT) Stock

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OPNT) Director Thomas T. Thomas bought 2,500 shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $21,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

OPNT stock opened at $7.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.09 million, a PE ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.67. Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $7.35 and a 12-month high of $18.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.03.

Get Opiant Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $6.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 25.32%. Sell-side analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPNT. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $147,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 439.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 380,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 46,676 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fondren Management LP grew its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Fondren Management LP now owns 314,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 49,400 shares in the last quarter. 19.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological treatments for substance use, addictive and eating disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes treatments for eating disorders, including bulimia nervosa and binge eating disorders, alcohol use disorders, a long term treatment to prevent relapse for patients with opioid use disorders, cocaine use disorders, and a heroin vaccine.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.