TheStreet Upgrades Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) to C

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 target price on shares of Moderna and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $100.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.44.

Get Moderna alerts:

MRNA stock opened at $56.90 on Tuesday. Moderna has a fifty-two week low of $13.53 and a fifty-two week high of $95.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.20. The stock has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a PE ratio of -40.64 and a beta of 0.47.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05. Moderna had a negative net margin of 461.42% and a negative return on equity of 27.85%. The business had revenue of $66.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 407.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Moderna will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total transaction of $633,200.00. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 39,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $2,534,587.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,954.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 842,353 shares of company stock valued at $58,362,987 over the last three months. 29.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,532,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,409,938,000 after purchasing an additional 12,772,752 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,625,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,045,279 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,456,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,491,000 after purchasing an additional 438,140 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,886,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,069,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,642,000 after purchasing an additional 256,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.