The Article 6 Marital Trust created under the First Amended and Restated Jerry Zucker Revocable Trust dated 4-2-07 Purchases 40,500 Shares of Supremex Inc (TSE:SXP) Stock

Supremex Inc (TSE:SXP) insider The Article 6 Marital Trust created under the First Amended and Restated Jerry Zucker Revocable Trust dated 4-2-07 acquired 40,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.27 per share, with a total value of C$51,435.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,807,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,375,505.95.
The Article 6 Marital Trust created under the First Amended and Restated Jerry Zucker Revocable Trust dated 4-2-07 also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 8th, The Article 6 Marital Trust created under the First Amended and Restated Jerry Zucker Revocable Trust dated 4-2-07 acquired 24,200 shares of Supremex stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.29 per share, with a total value of C$31,218.00.
- On Friday, August 28th, The Article 6 Marital Trust created under the First Amended and Restated Jerry Zucker Revocable Trust dated 4-2-07 acquired 99,600 shares of Supremex stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.30 per share, with a total value of C$129,480.00.
- On Monday, August 17th, The Article 6 Marital Trust created under the First Amended and Restated Jerry Zucker Revocable Trust dated 4-2-07 acquired 130,000 shares of Supremex stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.25 per share, with a total value of C$162,110.00.
SXP opened at C$1.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.22 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.47. The company has a market cap of $31.79 million and a PE ratio of 4.98. Supremex Inc has a 12 month low of C$1.10 and a 12 month high of C$2.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.84.
Supremex Company Profile
Supremex Inc manufactures, markets, and sells envelopes, and paper packaging solutions and specialty products in North America. It manufactures a range of stock and custom envelopes in various styles, shapes, and colors; and packaging and specialty products, including corrugated boxes and folding carton packaging products.
