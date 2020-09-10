The Article 6 Marital Trust created under the First Amended and Restated Jerry Zucker Revocable Trust dated 4-2-07 Purchases 40,500 Shares of Supremex Inc (TSE:SXP) Stock

Supremex Inc (TSE:SXP) insider The Article 6 Marital Trust created under the First Amended and Restated Jerry Zucker Revocable Trust dated 4-2-07 acquired 40,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.27 per share, with a total value of C$51,435.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,807,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,375,505.95.

The Article 6 Marital Trust created under the First Amended and Restated Jerry Zucker Revocable Trust dated 4-2-07 also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Supremex alerts:

On Tuesday, September 8th, The Article 6 Marital Trust created under the First Amended and Restated Jerry Zucker Revocable Trust dated 4-2-07 acquired 24,200 shares of Supremex stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.29 per share, with a total value of C$31,218.00.

On Friday, August 28th, The Article 6 Marital Trust created under the First Amended and Restated Jerry Zucker Revocable Trust dated 4-2-07 acquired 99,600 shares of Supremex stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.30 per share, with a total value of C$129,480.00.

On Monday, August 17th, The Article 6 Marital Trust created under the First Amended and Restated Jerry Zucker Revocable Trust dated 4-2-07 acquired 130,000 shares of Supremex stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.25 per share, with a total value of C$162,110.00.

SXP opened at C$1.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.22 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.47. The company has a market cap of $31.79 million and a PE ratio of 4.98. Supremex Inc has a 12 month low of C$1.10 and a 12 month high of C$2.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.84.

Supremex (TSE:SXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$47.70 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Supremex Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Supremex Company Profile

Supremex Inc manufactures, markets, and sells envelopes, and paper packaging solutions and specialty products in North America. It manufactures a range of stock and custom envelopes in various styles, shapes, and colors; and packaging and specialty products, including corrugated boxes and folding carton packaging products.

See Also: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Supremex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supremex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.