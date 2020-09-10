Telsey Advisory Group Raises American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target to $14.00

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $12.00 to $14.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $10.90 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.28.

Shares of AEO stock opened at $13.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.35. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $18.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -20.63 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.32 and its 200 day moving average is $10.30.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. American Eagle Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $883.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,874 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,202 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth $198,000.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

