Telsey Advisory Group Increases Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target to $105.00

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price target boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $82.00 to $105.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peloton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up from $56.00) on shares of Peloton in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Peloton from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Peloton from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Peloton from $50.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.59.

Peloton stock opened at $91.17 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.31. Peloton has a 1 year low of $17.70 and a 1 year high of $92.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

In other news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 5,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.18, for a total value of $433,284.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,865.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total transaction of $2,002,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 140,209 shares of company stock valued at $7,912,083.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Peloton by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Peloton by 615.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Peloton by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 35,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management boosted its stake in Peloton by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

