Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) Shares Gap Down to $11.26

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.26, but opened at $11.01. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson shares last traded at $10.95, with a volume of 10,465 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ERIC shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from $10.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a research note on Monday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.88.

The stock has a market cap of $36.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.78, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.30.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 5.81%. Research analysts predict that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 24.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,058,903 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $84,249,000 after buying an additional 1,772,026 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,258,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,678,000. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,731,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 32.9% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 789,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,385,000 after purchasing an additional 195,300 shares in the last quarter. 8.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Company Profile (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

