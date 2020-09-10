Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) PT Raised to $250.00 at Oppenheimer

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $84.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on TDOC. Argus assumed coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Teladoc Health from $195.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Teladoc Health from $227.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.75.

Shares of TDOC opened at $200.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $210.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.85 and a beta of 0.30. Teladoc Health has a 1-year low of $60.05 and a 1-year high of $253.00. The company has a current ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 11.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $241.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.49 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 13.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Teladoc Health will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 30,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.71, for a total value of $6,561,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,502,764.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,612 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.10, for a total value of $556,617.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,647 shares in the company, valued at $350,975.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,960 shares of company stock valued at $30,636,113. Corporate insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Teladoc Health by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,656 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in Teladoc Health by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 2,820 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in Teladoc Health by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 489 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX increased its position in Teladoc Health by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 7,040 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Teladoc Health by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,517 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

