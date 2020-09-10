TDb Split (TSE:XTD) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.35

TDb Split Corp (TSE:XTD) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.35 and traded as low as $2.35. TDb Split shares last traded at $2.35, with a volume of 1,300 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.74. The company has a market cap of $10.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52.

About TDb Split (TSE:XTD)

TDb Split Corp. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of a company operating in the banking sector. It primarily invests in the common shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank.

