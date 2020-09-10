TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 10,144 Shares of Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,331 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,144 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $4,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PHG. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 4,742 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 11,965 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 45,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Societe Generale cut Koninklijke Philips to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Koninklijke Philips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

NYSE PHG opened at $47.69 on Thursday. Koninklijke Philips NV has a fifty-two week low of $30.50 and a fifty-two week high of $54.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.20. The stock has a market cap of $42.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.93.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 5.26%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips NV will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.

