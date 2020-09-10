Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLF) Shares Sold by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLF) by 16.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 101,705 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 19,481 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tandy Leather Factory were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in Tandy Leather Factory by 28.7% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 100,251 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 22,334 shares during the period. 45.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TLF opened at $3.00 on Thursday. Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $5.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.55.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Tandy Leather Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Tandy Leather Factory Company Profile

Tandy Leather Factory, Inc operates as a retailer and wholesale distributor of a range of leather and leathercraft related items in North America and internationally. The company offers leather, quality tools, hardware, small machines, accessories, liquids, lace, kits, open workbenches, and teaching materials.

