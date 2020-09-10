Tamawood Limited (ASX:TWD) Insider Acquires A$16,926.00 in Stock

Tamawood Limited (ASX:TWD) insider Lev Mizikovsky bought 5,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$3.00 ($2.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$16,926.00 ($12,090.00).

Lev Mizikovsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 31st, Lev Mizikovsky 572,652 shares of Tamawood stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of A$2.53 and a 200-day moving average price of A$2.92.

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 17th. Tamawood’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

Tamawood Company Profile

Tamawood Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides contract home construction, home design, project management, and other associated services in Australia. The company is based in Rocklea, Australia.

