TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Acquired by Smithfield Trust Co.

Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 1,689.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 929 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jefferies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 127.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 7,012 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $901,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $732,000. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,465,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 131.5% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 366,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,542,000 after buying an additional 208,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TTWO traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $160.26. 8,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,075,394. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a twelve month low of $100.00 and a twelve month high of $180.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $167.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.09.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.45). TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $996.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 125.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 5,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total transaction of $748,022.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.58, for a total value of $6,075,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,858 shares of company stock valued at $20,736,546 in the last quarter. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 5th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a report on Friday, August 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $169.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.54.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

