Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) Shares Acquired by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 8.2% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 8,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 4.8% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,207,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $238,854,000 after buying an additional 193,668 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 13.1% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the second quarter worth $8,467,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 59.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 777,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,936,000 after buying an additional 290,213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TSM shares. Macquarie raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a report on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research report on Friday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. stock opened at $80.81 on Thursday. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of $42.70 and a 12-month high of $84.00. The stock has a market cap of $400.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The firm had revenue of $310.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.4253 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.33%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

