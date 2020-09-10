SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Purchased by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in SYSCO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of SYSCO during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of SYSCO during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in SYSCO by 105.2% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in SYSCO by 369.9% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. 79.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SYY opened at $61.42 on Thursday. SYSCO Co. has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $85.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.64, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.12 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 50.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that SYSCO Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of SYSCO from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Edward Jones raised shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of SYSCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. SYSCO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.30.

In other SYSCO news, Director Nancy Newcomb sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $603,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,873 shares in the company, valued at $3,735,891.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 1,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $65,715.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,225,453.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

