Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) Given a CHF 100 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) has been assigned a CHF 100 price objective by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 75 target price on Swiss Re and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 95 target price on Swiss Re and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 100 target price on Swiss Re and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 99 target price on Swiss Re and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 96 target price on Swiss Re and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of CHF 91.80.

Swiss Re has a 12-month low of CHF 81.65 and a 12-month high of CHF 98.80.

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

