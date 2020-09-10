Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SSREF. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Swiss Re has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Swiss Re stock opened at $85.40 on Tuesday. Swiss Re has a 12-month low of $54.09 and a 12-month high of $118.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.67.

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, and Life Capital. It underwrites property reinsurance, including credit and surety, engineering, aviation, marine, agriculture, and retakaful; casualty reinsurance, such as liability, motor, worker's compensation, personal accident, management and professional liability, cyber, footer, and share price, as well as life and health insurance products.

