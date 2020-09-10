SVB Leerink Initiates Coverage on Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target points to a potential downside of 2.59% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GMAB. Zacks Investment Research cut Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Danske cut Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Genmab A/S from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Genmab A/S in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Genmab A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.25.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Shares of GMAB stock opened at $35.93 on Tuesday. Genmab A/S has a twelve month low of $16.24 and a twelve month high of $38.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.10. The company has a current ratio of 9.53, a quick ratio of 9.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.12). Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 38.38% and a net margin of 54.66%. The firm had revenue of $804.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.85 million. Research analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 612.5% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genmab A/S in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 42.6% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 70.5% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 33.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

See Also: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.