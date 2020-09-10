SVB Leerink Initiates Coverage on Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target points to a potential downside of 2.59% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GMAB. Zacks Investment Research cut Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Danske cut Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Genmab A/S from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Genmab A/S in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Genmab A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.25.
Shares of GMAB stock opened at $35.93 on Tuesday. Genmab A/S has a twelve month low of $16.24 and a twelve month high of $38.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.10. The company has a current ratio of 9.53, a quick ratio of 9.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 612.5% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genmab A/S in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 42.6% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 70.5% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 33.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.79% of the company’s stock.
Genmab A/S Company Profile
Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).
See Also: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging
Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.