Stifel Financial Corp Sells 48,992 Shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 443,184 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 48,992 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.13% of Fortive worth $29,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,027,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,558,027,000 after buying an additional 253,327 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in shares of Fortive by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 9,416,697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $519,708,000 after buying an additional 2,252,849 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Fortive by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,936,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $493,179,000 after buying an additional 4,142,947 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fortive by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,594,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,051,000 after buying an additional 95,589 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Fortive by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,915,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,086,000 after buying an additional 760,015 shares during the period. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Fortive from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fortive from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Fortive from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Fortive from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.31.

In other news, SVP William W. Pringle sold 5,000 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $360,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,985,326.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 11,316 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total value of $836,818.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,951.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,857,144 shares of company stock valued at $627,156,617. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

FTV stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.81. 53,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,322,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.19. Fortive Corp has a 52-week low of $37.31 and a 52-week high of $80.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.91.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortive Corp will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.05%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

