Stifel Financial Corp Sells 143 Shares of ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in ASML were worth $25,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ASML. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in ASML by 145.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,959,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,035,906,000 after buying an additional 2,344,364 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $189,142,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in ASML by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 844,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $220,997,000 after acquiring an additional 462,295 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in ASML by 187.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 359,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $94,182,000 after acquiring an additional 234,929 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,086,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,069,144,000 after purchasing an additional 212,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML traded up $5.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $364.95. 10,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,364. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $371.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $325.62. The company has a market cap of $145.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.91. ASML Holding NV has a 12-month low of $191.25 and a 12-month high of $402.86.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 22.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ASML Holding NV will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ASML shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. downgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $383.60.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

