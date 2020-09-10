Stifel Financial Corp Increases Stake in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 19.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,415 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $23,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LHX. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in L3Harris by 186.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,102,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,764,000 after buying an additional 2,018,719 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of L3Harris by 17.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,224,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,600 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of L3Harris by 93.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,085,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,529 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of L3Harris by 36.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,862,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,655,000 after purchasing an additional 766,660 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris by 14.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,471,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,262,000 after purchasing an additional 430,984 shares during the period. 82.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get L3Harris alerts:

LHX stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $180.76. 4,089 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,282,258. L3Harris has a 52 week low of $142.01 and a 52 week high of $230.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.69.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.22. L3Harris had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. L3Harris’s quarterly revenue was up 138.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that L3Harris will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.73%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LHX shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $219.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $248.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of L3Harris from $226.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of L3Harris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.63.

L3Harris Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

See Also: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.