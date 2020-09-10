Stifel Financial Corp Has $25.21 Million Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 618,143 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 66,716 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $25,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 150.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,764,104 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $559,412,000 after purchasing an additional 8,858,438 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 78.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,215,994 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $652,315,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550,274 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 15,141.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,819,379 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,794,320 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the first quarter valued at about $113,670,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 33.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,503,300 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,224 shares during the period. 12.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline bought 361,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,499,998.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GSK traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,495,522. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a fifty-two week low of $31.43 and a fifty-two week high of $48.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $97.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.33 and a 200-day moving average of $40.39.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 19.03%. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.4914 per share. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GSK shares. AlphaValue upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

