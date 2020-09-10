Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 169,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,634 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.30% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $22,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SMG. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 777,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,648,000 after purchasing an additional 394,650 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,955,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,758,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $639,863,000 after purchasing an additional 194,885 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 402,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,167,000 after buying an additional 124,467 shares during the last quarter. 64.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Katherine Littlefield Hagedorn sold 289 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total transaction of $37,639.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $778,835.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 9,500 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total transaction of $1,237,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,689,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,913,137,167.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 251,933 shares of company stock valued at $33,426,094. Company insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

SMG stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $162.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,647. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.38. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.61. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a twelve month low of $76.50 and a twelve month high of $176.08.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 45.36%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is presently 55.48%.

SMG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Scotts Miracle-Gro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.50.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

