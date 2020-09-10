Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 22,379 Shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 28.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,239 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,379 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Lululemon Athletica worth $31,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 511.6% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 263 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 4,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.15, for a total transaction of $1,480,839.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,236,995.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Celeste Burgoyne sold 368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.32, for a total transaction of $114,933.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,926,223.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,835 shares of company stock valued at $3,034,021. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU traded up $8.06 on Thursday, hitting $331.99. The company had a trading volume of 33,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,431. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $350.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.10. The stock has a market cap of $45.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 1-year low of $128.85 and a 1-year high of $399.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The apparel retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $902.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.38 million. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 30.29%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LULU has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $192.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $365.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $280.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.94.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

