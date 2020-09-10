STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Standard Life plc provides asset management and long-term savings solutions. The company’s product and service includes pensions, individual savings accounts, investment bonds and mutual funds. It also offers life assurance, investment trust, wealth management and support services. Standard Life plc is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom. “

Get STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR alerts:

SLFPY has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

OTCMKTS SLFPY opened at $12.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.20. STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR has a 12 month low of $7.68 and a 12 month high of $17.46.

STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR Company Profile

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR (SLFPY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.