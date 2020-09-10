SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $235.94

Shares of SSP Group PLC (LON:SSPG) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $235.94 and traded as low as $230.00. SSP Group shares last traded at $236.60, with a volume of 1,093,187 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of SSP Group from GBX 420 ($5.49) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 335 ($4.38) price target on shares of SSP Group in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective (down previously from GBX 700 ($9.15)) on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. SSP Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 470 ($6.14).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 442.10, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 235.94 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 287.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and a PE ratio of 17.27.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and sports stadia and shopping areas. It operates approximately 450 brands through a portfolio of 2,500 outlets, including coffee shops, sandwich bars, bakeries, and casual and fine-dining restaurants, as well as convenience and retail outlets in travel locations in approximately 30 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

