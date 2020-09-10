Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) PT Raised to $24.00 at Barclays

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Spirit AeroSystems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.24.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Shares of NYSE SPR opened at $19.41 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.72. Spirit AeroSystems has a 1-year low of $13.69 and a 1-year high of $92.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported ($2.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($1.09). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.03 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems will post -4.55 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPR. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 521.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 110.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,859 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 5,705 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 33.7% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 10,864 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 53.0% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 138,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 48,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter valued at about $570,000. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.