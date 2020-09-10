Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 7.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SPR. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank lowered Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.53.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $19.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 1.39. Spirit AeroSystems has a 1-year low of $13.69 and a 1-year high of $92.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.72.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported ($2.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($1.09). The business had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.03 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems will post -4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPR. Darsana Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 8,261,869 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $197,707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,761,869 shares during the period. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,323,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,552,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1,355.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,054,790 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,252,000 after acquiring an additional 982,333 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 422.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 962,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,047,000 after acquiring an additional 778,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

Featured Article: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.