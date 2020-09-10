Speed Commerce (OTCMKTS:SPDC) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.02

Speed Commerce Inc (OTCMKTS:SPDC)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and traded as high as $0.03. Speed Commerce shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 2,155 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.02.

About Speed Commerce (OTCMKTS:SPDC)

Speed Commerce, Inc provides e-commerce and fulfillment services to retailers and manufacturers in the United States and Canada. It offers Web platform development and hosting, order management, fulfillment, logistics, and contact center services, which provide customers with transaction-based services and information management tools.

