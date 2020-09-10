SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) Shares Purchased by Smithfield Trust Co.

Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) by 22.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPYX. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 15,737 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 6,351 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $455,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 212.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 118,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,552,000 after purchasing an additional 80,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 11,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPYX traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $84.93. The company had a trading volume of 14 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,281. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.95. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.30 and a fifty-two week high of $89.11.

