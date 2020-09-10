Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the airline’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 37.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LUV. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, May 29th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.38.

LUV opened at $39.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.95. Southwest Airlines has a twelve month low of $22.47 and a twelve month high of $58.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.05 and a beta of 1.31.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The airline reported ($2.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.53) by ($0.14). Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will post -6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 16.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,931,851 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,433,231,000 after acquiring an additional 5,959,290 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 69.7% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 5,644,538 shares of the airline’s stock worth $201,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,258 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the second quarter worth $179,589,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 8.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,215,078 shares of the airline’s stock worth $185,710,000 after acquiring an additional 392,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,138,691 shares of the airline’s stock worth $182,989,000 after acquiring an additional 77,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

