Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the airline’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 37.68% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LUV. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, May 29th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.38.
LUV opened at $39.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.95. Southwest Airlines has a twelve month low of $22.47 and a twelve month high of $58.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.05 and a beta of 1.31.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 16.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,931,851 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,433,231,000 after acquiring an additional 5,959,290 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 69.7% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 5,644,538 shares of the airline’s stock worth $201,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,258 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the second quarter worth $179,589,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 8.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,215,078 shares of the airline’s stock worth $185,710,000 after acquiring an additional 392,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,138,691 shares of the airline’s stock worth $182,989,000 after acquiring an additional 77,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.73% of the company’s stock.
About Southwest Airlines
Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.
Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader
Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.