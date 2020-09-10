Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Shares Purchased by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,590 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Southern were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Southern by 1,658.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,964,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795,556 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Southern by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,930,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $375,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,259 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Southern by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,378,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $745,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,920 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Southern by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,561,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $340,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,233 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Southern by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,848,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $208,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,563 shares during the period. 57.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Southern from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Southern in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Southern from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.34.

NYSE:SO traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.83. The stock had a trading volume of 123,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,572,339. The company has a market capitalization of $55.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.39. Southern Co has a 1-year low of $41.96 and a 1-year high of $71.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.32%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

