SOLVAY S A/S (OTCMKTS:SOLVY) Rating Increased to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

SOLVAY S A/S (OTCMKTS:SOLVY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SOLVY has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SOLVAY S A/S in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of SOLVAY S A/S in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SOLVAY S A/S in a report on Friday, July 31st. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SOLVAY S A/S in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on SOLVAY S A/S in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of SOLVY opened at $9.26 on Tuesday. SOLVAY S A/S has a 12-month low of $6.02 and a 12-month high of $11.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.52 and its 200 day moving average is $8.09.

Solvay SA operates as an advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through for segments: Advanced Materials, Advanced Formulations, Performance Chemicals, and Corporate & Business Services. The Advanced Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aircraft, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for civil and military aircraft manufacturers, as well as various industrial markets.

