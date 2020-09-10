Solitario Zinc (TSE:SLR) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.51

Solitario Zinc Corp (TSE:SLR) (NYSE:XPL)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.51 and traded as low as $0.50. Solitario Zinc shares last traded at $0.54, with a volume of 108,313 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 32.04, a current ratio of 32.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $31.38 million and a PE ratio of -11.49.

Solitario Zinc (TSE:SLR) (NYSE:XPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Solitario Zinc Corp will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Solitario Zinc Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of zinc properties in North and South America. It primarily owns a 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and a 50% interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska.

