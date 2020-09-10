Solitario Zinc (TSE:SLR) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.51

Solitario Zinc Corp (TSE:SLR) (NYSE:XPL)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.51 and traded as low as $0.50. Solitario Zinc shares last traded at $0.54, with a volume of 108,313 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 32.19, a quick ratio of 32.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.38 million and a P/E ratio of -11.49.

Solitario Zinc (TSE:SLR) (NYSE:XPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Solitario Zinc Corp will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Solitario Zinc Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of zinc properties in North and South America. It primarily owns a 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and a 50% interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska.

