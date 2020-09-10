Solitario Zinc (TSE:SLR) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.51

Solitario Zinc Corp (TSE:SLR) (NYSE:XPL)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.51 and traded as low as $0.50. Solitario Zinc shares last traded at $0.54, with a volume of 108,313 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 32.19, a quick ratio of 32.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.38 million and a P/E ratio of -11.49.

Solitario Zinc (TSE:SLR) (NYSE:XPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Solitario Zinc Corp will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Solitario Zinc (TSE:SLR)

Solitario Zinc Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of zinc properties in North and South America. It primarily owns a 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and a 50% interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska.

