Smithfield Trust Co. Trims Position in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS)

Smithfield Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Emergent Biosolutions were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000.

Get Emergent Biosolutions alerts:

Shares of EBS traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $102.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,380. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Emergent Biosolutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $46.37 and a fifty-two week high of $137.61.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.45. The business had revenue of $394.70 million for the quarter. Emergent Biosolutions had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 22.92%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Emergent Biosolutions Inc will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EBS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Emergent Biosolutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of Emergent Biosolutions from $86.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Emergent Biosolutions from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Emergent Biosolutions from $101.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.57.

In related news, Director Zsolt Harsanyi sold 6,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.71, for a total transaction of $883,689.39. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,286,458.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George A. Joulwan sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.11, for a total transaction of $744,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,771 shares in the company, valued at $3,322,548.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,027 shares of company stock worth $4,788,999. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Emergent Biosolutions Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent Biosolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent Biosolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.