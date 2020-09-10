Smithfield Trust Co. Sells 644 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Smithfield Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 38.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 644 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Landstar System by 444.7% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 809,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $430,914,000 after purchasing an additional 660,854 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Landstar System in the second quarter worth $44,922,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Landstar System by 63.4% in the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 640,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,361,000 after purchasing an additional 248,417 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Landstar System by 4,129.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 170,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,326,000 after purchasing an additional 166,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Landstar System by 5.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,500,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $239,702,000 after purchasing an additional 140,343 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Landstar System from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Landstar System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.73.

In other Landstar System news, Director Diana M. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.45, for a total value of $979,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,947 shares in the company, valued at $3,054,760.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Larry J. Thoele sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.94, for a total transaction of $377,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,469,971.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $134.79. 3,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,493. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.30 and a 12-month high of $138.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.00.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.03). Landstar System had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 26.42%. The company had revenue of $823.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.58 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 14.69%.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

