Smithfield Trust Co. Sells 569 Shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

Smithfield Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in PPL were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 10.6% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 20,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 5.7% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 121,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,498 shares in the last quarter. LNZ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of PPL during the second quarter valued at $3,876,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,229,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,737,208,000 after purchasing an additional 990,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 6.2% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 455,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,484,000 after purchasing an additional 26,600 shares in the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PPL. Citigroup upped their price target on PPL from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America upped their price objective on PPL from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on PPL from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PPL from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. PPL has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.69.

Shares of NYSE:PPL traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.42. 72,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,527,468. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.57. PPL Corp has a 52-week low of $18.12 and a 52-week high of $36.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.76. The company has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. PPL had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 24.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPL Corp will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

