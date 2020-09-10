Smithfield Trust Co. Sells 500 Shares of New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT)

Smithfield Trust Co. trimmed its position in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in New York Times were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NYT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in New York Times in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of New York Times by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of New York Times by 1,147.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of New York Times by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of New York Times by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

New York Times stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.50. 1,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,247,352. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.64 and a beta of 0.83. New York Times Co has a fifty-two week low of $26.13 and a fifty-two week high of $47.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.63.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.17. New York Times had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $403.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that New York Times Co will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on New York Times from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on New York Times in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.25.

In other New York Times news, CFO Roland A. Caputo sold 11,640 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total value of $540,212.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,377,445.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur Sulzberger, Jr. sold 165,735 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $7,534,313.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 553,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,166,292.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 350,747 shares of company stock worth $15,653,033 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

