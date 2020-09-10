Smithfield Trust Co. Sells 17 Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM)

Smithfield Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 42.4% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 47 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 18.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at about $91,000. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WTM traded down $7.44 on Thursday, reaching $850.02. 20 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,585. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $891.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $903.29. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd has a 52 week low of $629.21 and a 52 week high of $1,168.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $41.80 million for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 46.40% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%.

White Mountains Insurance Group Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurances services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM).

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.