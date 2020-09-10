Smithfield Trust Co. Sells 124 Shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Smithfield Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,193 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hill-Rom in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 78.6% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 343 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hill-Rom in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 141.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 820 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Hill-Rom in the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,996. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Hill-Rom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Hill-Rom in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.71.

Shares of HRC traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $89.25. 913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 501,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.78. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.29 and a 1 year high of $117.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.59.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.49. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The business had revenue of $767.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.32%.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

