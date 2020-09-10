Smithfield Trust Co. Reduces Stock Position in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

Smithfield Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in AON were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AON. Retirement Network purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the first quarter worth $33,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the second quarter worth $220,000. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its position in shares of AON by 20.6% in the first quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 33,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,545,000 after buying an additional 5,730 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of AON by 357.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of AON by 355.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AON traded up $1.95 on Thursday, reaching $205.58. 5,705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,579,030. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.52. Aon PLC has a 52 week low of $143.93 and a 52 week high of $238.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. AON had a return on equity of 64.99% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Aon PLC will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.19%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AON shares. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on AON from $214.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Raymond James cut AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AON from $216.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $247.00 target price on shares of AON in a research note on Friday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.40.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

