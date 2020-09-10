Smithfield Trust Co. Raises Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 94,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 33.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 8,687 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 195,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after buying an additional 18,993 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 16.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 71,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 10,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,060,000.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of ICLN stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.51. 18,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,108,900. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $8.08 and a fifty-two week high of $17.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.59.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Featured Article: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.