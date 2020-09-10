Smithfield Trust Co. Purchases 88 Shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 84.7% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

DG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Dollar General from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Dollar General from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Dollar General from $216.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Cfra increased their price target on Dollar General from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.59.

In other Dollar General news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 37,237 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $7,450,006.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,396,931.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Steven G. Sunderland sold 1,800 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.21, for a total value of $365,778.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,961,789.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,828 shares of company stock worth $11,704,734. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DG traded up $2.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $199.98. The company had a trading volume of 8,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,931,999. Dollar General Corp. has a 52 week low of $125.00 and a 52 week high of $206.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.49.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.68. Dollar General had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Dollar General Corp. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

